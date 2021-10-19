Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,418,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 182,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 146,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $171.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.