Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 196,090 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,573,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.96. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

