Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CVGW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,404. The firm has a market cap of $690.70 million, a PE ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

