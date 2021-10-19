California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 241,275 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,275 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of KE worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of KE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

