California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.67 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Robert Half International worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

RHI stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

