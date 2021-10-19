California Public Employees Retirement System Has $23.78 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Five Below worth $23,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,725,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE stock opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $193.81. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

