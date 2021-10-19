California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.13 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of DISH Network worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $671,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

