California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 77,348 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $22,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.