California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 42,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $99.44 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

