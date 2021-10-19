California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,057 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Comerica worth $23,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

