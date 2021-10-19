Callisto Network Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $29.06 million and $128,653.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.16 or 0.06021581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

