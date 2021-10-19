Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s stock price fell 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.