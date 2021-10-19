Camden National (CAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Camden National has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

