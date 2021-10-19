Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.43

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.43 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 415768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.