Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $159.43.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.56.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

