Canaccord Genuity Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.03.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,805. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

