Canaccord Genuity Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.03.

TECK.B stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,805. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$37.00. The company has a market cap of C$19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

