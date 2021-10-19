Canaccord Genuity Increases Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$247.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$124.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

