Canaccord Genuity Raises Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$11.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.27. 2,065,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,099. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of -102.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

