Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.640-$4.640 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$5.84 EPS.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 927,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

