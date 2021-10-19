Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. 918,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.