Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$5.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. Canadian National Railway also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.640-$4.640 EPS.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 927,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

