Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.
TSE CNR traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 734,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,036. The company has a market cap of C$108.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$161.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.58.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last three months.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
