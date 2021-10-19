Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.07.

CNQ traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$52.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.31 and a 52-week high of C$53.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

