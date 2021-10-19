Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Set at C$98.00 by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) received a C$98.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.

CP stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.14. The company had a trading volume of 470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,690. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2714253 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

