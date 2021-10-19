Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38.

TSE:CWB traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.97. 142,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,737. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.12.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.17.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

