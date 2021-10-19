CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. Visa (NYSE:V) Financial Review

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get CannaSys alerts:

CannaSys has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CannaSys and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96

Visa has a consensus price target of $272.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Visa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than CannaSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 20.82 $10.87 billion $5.04 46.33

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Summary

Visa beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.