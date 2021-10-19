Capital One Financial (COF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.