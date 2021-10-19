Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of MNRL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

