Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 192.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

