Capstone Mining (CS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

