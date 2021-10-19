Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.03.

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

