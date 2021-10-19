Carbon Hits Market Cap of $3.74 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Carbon has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $93,040.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

