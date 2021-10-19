Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,188 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.58% of Cardinal Health worth $593,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. 14,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,870. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

