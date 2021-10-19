Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $167,300.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 253,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,959,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

