CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CareDx worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareDx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $97,982,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.33 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.