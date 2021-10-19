Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.78). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 50,584,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,480,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.