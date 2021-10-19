Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

