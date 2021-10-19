Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

