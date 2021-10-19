Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Carrier Global worth $139,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after buying an additional 1,982,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

