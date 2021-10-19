Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.73 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Carry has a market capitalization of $98.73 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00086265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 149.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.