Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

