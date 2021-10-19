Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.04 and traded as high as C$15.65. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 187,103 shares traded.

CAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.8570466 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares in the company, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders sold a total of 157,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,745 in the last quarter.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

