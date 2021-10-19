Cashaa (CAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $469,745.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $469,745.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00190204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00088803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,316,798 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

