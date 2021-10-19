Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

