Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 4.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $47.80. 78,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,724,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

