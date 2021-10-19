Castweet Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $123,787.01 and $296.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

