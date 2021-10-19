Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,451% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% in the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $6,731,000.

Shares of ATXS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.53. 72,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,721. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

