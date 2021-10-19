Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

