Cazoo Group (CZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CZOO stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

