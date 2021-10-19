CBC.network (CBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $155,595.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00193217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

